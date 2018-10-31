Early Sunday morning, February 26, 2017, migrants from Somalia cross into Canada illegally from the United States by walking down this train track into the town of Emerson, Man., where they will seek asylum at Canada Border Services Agency. The Canada Border Services Agency has been asked to “pick up the pace” in removing asylum seekers whose refugee claims have been rejected. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is telling the Canada Border Services Agency to remove more refugee claimants whose requests for asylum in Canada have been rejected.

The CBSA has set a new target of completing 10,000 removals by the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year in March. This would mean an increase of 35 per cent compared to the last two years.

Goodale says the CBSA has been given $7.46 million more to ensure that all asylum seekers who have exhausted their legal avenues of appeal are removed from the country.

He says his department has notified the agency it must “pick up the pace” of these removals.

READ MORE: Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government has been looking at ways of speeding up these cases to ensure Canada’s immigration system remains an integrated system that functions properly.

CBSA prioritizes removals of individuals based on issues of security and whether they have been involved in organized crime or crimes against humanity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask
Next story
Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 4, 1893 The new CPR time… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $2,200 for food bank

The Smile Cookie campaign highlights not just the power of a smile,… Continue reading

The history of Halloween in Revelstoke

Halloween is widely celebrated in Revelstoke now, by both adults and children,… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP’s Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween only one day away the Revelstoke RCMP would like to… Continue reading

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy donates to local food bank

The business is celebrating 30 years

VIDEO: Spooky house creeps out Okanagan

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

B.C. opens 2,000 shelter beds ahead of cold winter season

The province is in the works of making 1,400 temporary spaces and 740 extreme weather response spaces open in 65 B.C. cities

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

Marrisa Shen killed in a B.C. park last summer

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Intricately carved pumpkins honour fallen B.C. police officer, Humboldt tragedy

Rick Chong of Abbotsford features 30 creations in Halloween display

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

Salmon Arm and Neskonlith partner for wildfire protection funding

Joint applications first step in community-to-community approach to reduce fire risk

Case of slain Kelowna woman grows cold

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson a year after her death

Most Read