Former astronaut and MP Marc Garneau, right, looks on as Astronaut David Saint-Jacques speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Former astronaut and MP Marc Garneau, right, looks on as Astronaut David Saint-Jacques speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches

Feds announce regulatory requirements, safety standards and licensing conditions are coming

Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced today that the federal government will develop the regulatory requirements, safety standards and licensing conditions necessary to authorize commercial satellite space launches from Canada within the next three years.

He told reporters at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in Longueuil, Que., that the country is also ready to approve launches in the interim period on a case-by-case basis, and he invited private companies to come forward with projects.

Montreal-area MP and former astronaut Marc Garneau said Canada has a number of geographic advantages when it comes to satellite launch locations, including a vast, sparsely populated territory and a wide range of possibilities for high-inclination orbits.

He said that while Canada has previously launched suborbital rockets — which go up into space and fall back down — it has not yet launched an orbital space flight.

Alghabra says a number of companies have expressed interest in launching from Canada, including Maritime Launch, which is planning to build the country’s first spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia.

RELATED: ‘Opportunities to invest’: Experts say space business needs boost in Canada

Space

Previous story
Sign denying status cards as ‘suitable’ ID at Port Hardy liquor store sparks uproar
Next story
B.C. scientist studying use of magnetic brain stimulation to treat substance abuse

Just Posted

The community of Trout Lake, circa 1905, showing the branch store of C.B. Hume. Hume’s main department store was in Revelstoke, with branch stores at Trout Lake and Arrowhead. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1101)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 19

(Black Press media file photo)
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall

Marty Schaffer leads a group in the backcountry. (Max Vidricaire)
How the snowpack in Revelstoke’s backcountry is affecting business

(@artoflostandcan/Twitter)
Morning Start: The first animated movie