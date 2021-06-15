Canada needs a national Indigenous History Month, Vernon MLA agrees

Harwinder Sandhu supports motion to recognize June as month to advance reconciliation efforts with First Nations

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu has joined a call in the B.C. Legislature to recognize June as National Indigenous History Month in Canada.

Addressing her colleagues virtually on Monday (June 13), Sandhu backed a motion by fellow North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice to dedicate the month to the advancement of reconciliation efforts in partnership with Indigenous peoples.

The concept is akin to Black History Month in the U.S. which has been recognized each February since 1969, and comes at a time when Canadians are reckoning with the country’s “horrific and cruel” legacy of Indian residential schools, as Sandhu said.

“I extend my thoughts and profound grief with the Indigenous communities affected by the devastating discovery,” she said in relation to the 215 children’s bodies that were uncovered at a former Kamloops residential school in late May.

Those 215 children appear to be “the tip of the iceberg,” Sandhu said.

Sandhu thanked the constituents who have connected with her to share stories of the residential schools from their personal and family histories.

“I want to share with the Indigenous communities that I am here to listen, to support, in any way I can, and I stand in solidarity with them,” she said.

Sandhu said before she immigrated to Canada she did her due diligence in researching the country she and her family intended to call home, but found nothing that mentioned Canada’s residential schools.

“I then proceeded to pursue my education to continue my nursing and then took my Canadian citizenship exam,” she said.

“Again, there was no mention about this dark, unacceptable and horrendous part of Canadian history.”

Sandhu said a national Indigenous History Month would provide a needed entry point for educating Canadians on historical injustices against First Nations, and how “the consequences of these atrocities continue to this day” through inter-generational trauma.

“This step is much needed so we can all learn from the past and speak up against such injustices to show our collective support and advocacy.”

