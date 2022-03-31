Canada Post suing after Penticton mail carrier mauled by dog

The carrier was bit in the face and continues to undergo medical care from the 2020 injuries

Canada Post is suing the owners of a Penticton rental property after a mail carrier was mauled by a dog in 2020.

The Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of Canada Post, filed the lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court on March 22 against Christoper James Martens, Jennifer Nicole Haithwaite and a Jane Doe.

Haithwaite and Martens are co-owners of the property on Chase Street in Penticton, which at the time of the incident was occupied by a renter whose identity is not included in the legal filing.

According to the claim, Brandie Empey, a former mail carrier for Canada Post, was delivering mail to the property on April 2, 2020 when she was attacked by the dog that was kept at the property.

The dog bit Empey on the face, leaving her with scarring, nerve pain and damage, muscle spasms, PTSD, anxiety, pain and discomfort. She has undergone and continues to undergo medical care as a result of her injuries.

It’s claimed that the dog’s owner or owners should have known or did know that the dog was aggressive, and that there should have been steps taken to ensure the dog was restrained or otherwise taken care to prevent the attack from occurring.

Empey is currently working as a retail clerk with Canada Post following the incident, according to the claim.

Canada Post is seeking damages including for past and future loss of income for Empey and for the cost of care, tax, interest and costs for the legal action.

None of the claims have been proven in court.

