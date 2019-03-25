The Canada Revenue Agency headquarters in Ottawa is shown on November 4, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Canada Revenue Agency apologizes as online services go down

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30

The Canada Revenue Agency says its online systems have gone down and it isn’t saying when they will be back.

The agency is apologizing in a tweet for the cut in services this morning, saying officials are looking into the “technical issues.”

Some Twitter users say the agency’s services appear to have been down since last night.

Currently both the “My Account” and “My Business Account” log-in pages come up with notices that they are unavailable.

Both are used heavily at this time of year for Canadians filing their taxes.

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kootenay city councillor starts nationwide climate caucus for municipal politicians
Next story
UPDATE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna fatal for cat

Just Posted

Revelstoke bowl turner expanding to bigger markets

Corin Flood turns hundreds of bowls a year in his back yard shop

Revelstoke Grizzlies to play game five against Kelowna Chiefs tonight

The conference series is tied 2-2

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

Clovechok sitting on Select Standing Committee of Finance and Government Services

Catching up with the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke

Fog and pooling water on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for March 25

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Animals seized from North Okanagan property

Animals to be seized not yet confirmed

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Turning an Okanagan hospital’s medical waste into art

Safe recycled waste materials are being used by local artists to create art

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

According to friends the victim was on her way to work, to a job she started earlier in the week

Cultural plan, with public feedback, to be presented at Kelowna council meeting

Council will be presented with an update to the 2020-2025 Cultural Plan Monday

Ben Klick headlines Westbank Country Opry

The Westbank Country Opry returns March 31

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Most Read