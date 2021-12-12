A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada Revenue Agency website remains down for 3rd day due to cybersecurity issues

CRA has not provided an estimated time of reopening

The Canada Revenue Agency’s website remained down as of midday Sunday (Dec. 12) marking the third day in a row that the service was down due to a “security vulnerability.”

The vulnerability first shut down the CRA’s site on Friday.

“As a precaution, we have proactively decided to take our systems offline while we work to apply the appropriate security upgrades to our systems,” the CRA posted to social media Friday.

“There is currently no indication that CRA systems have been compromised, or that there has been any unauthorized access to taxpayer information because of this vulnerability.”

The CRA said its services would be back online “as soon as possible.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cybersecurity

Previous story
Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton closes for second time in less than 24 hours
Next story
Revelstoke’s Community Christmas Dinner returning in-person

Just Posted

In 2019 the Community Christmas Dinner took place at the Catholic Church. In 2020 the event was delivery and pick-up only, due to the pandemic. This year the committee is once again offering the chance for a sit down dinner, at the Community Centre. However, preregistration is required as only 100 people will be allowed to attend in person. (Photo via Facebook-Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner)
Revelstoke’s Community Christmas Dinner returning in-person

The purple indicates areas that TELUS has expanded their 5G network to. (Photo via TELUS)
5G network comes to Revelstoke

Canadian Pacific Engine No. 5468 and Business Car No. 4 in Revelstoke, 1993. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives, P-5831)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 9

The Forum was half full for the Grizzlies first home game of the regular season, Oct. 23. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
PIERCEY’S PLAYBOOK: Not-so-traditional traditions