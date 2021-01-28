A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February

The man overseeing the country’s national vaccine rollout says Canada is getting 149,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine over the next two weeks.

That’s only one-fifth of what had been promised before the company slowed production in a bid to ramp up operations in Belgium.

Canada has been saying for several weeks that the shipments would return to normal in mid-February, but Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin now says Pfizer is sending 335,000 doses the week of Feb. 15, which is still only 91 per cent of the previous delivery schedule.

Fortin says the deliveries still are based on five doses per vial.

Earlier in the day Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the feds had lowered their estimates for total Pfizer vaccines in-hand by end of March from four million to 3.5 million.

But Fortin says Canada is still on-pace to get four million doses by that time, saying the government had given the provinces more conservative figures for planning purposes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
David Suzuki, experts pen letter bashing B.C. mink farms’ role in COVID spread
Next story
Let’s Talk Day: Why family support should be the heart of mental health treatment in B.C.

Just Posted

Tawnya Hewitt is the Human Wildlife Conflict and Coexistence specialist for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.(Submitted)
Revelstoke library hosting virtual event for International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Information on careers in science and technology will also be available at the library

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID slows in Revelstoke to 2 new cases

Data is from Jan. 17 to 23

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

Beard Growing Contests were popular in Revelstoke as far back as the first Golden Spike Days Celebration in July of 1944. In this staged publicity photo, local barber Clarence Sheedy is seen with contestants Toby Belinski, two unknown men, Elio Pradolini, possibly Nelson Huckle, and Al McAskill. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 348)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 28

A look at local history as recorded by the newspaper

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

The fine for passing a school bus when its lights are flashing and a stop sign is extended is $368. Black Press file photo
Girl nearly struck by car passing school bus near Princeton

Police lay four $368 fines for school bus violations in three days

A mobile home west of Chase was levelled by fire on Jan. 27. (Pixabay Image)
Mobile home west of Chase burns to the ground

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived but no one was injured.

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23 show numbers are rising in the Salmon Arm Local Health Area and holding steady in Vernon’s. Data is provided by Interior Health to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BCCDC map)
Weekly COVID-19 cases climb in Salmon Arm, steady in Vernon

BC Centre for Disease Control releases numbers for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer rejects requests from three parties in recent days

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Most Read