Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for another six weeks: finance minister

Businesses hoping to apply for Canada’s 75 per cent wage will have to wait at least six weeks, according to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
Morneau unveiled more details about the wage subsidy that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced, and then updated, in recent days.
The wage subsidy will provide 75 per cent of each employee’s salary for business – of any size – that has lost at least 30 per cent of its gross revenue since this time last year, Morneau said. Companies will have to reapply every month and Morneau said there will be “severe” consequences for anyone who tries to take advantage of the system.
The subsidy will apply to the first $58,700 of each employee’s salary and provide up to $847 per week.
Businesses will be able to apply through a Canada Revenue Agency portal “soon,” Morneau said, and money is supposed to begin flowing in six weeks.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.