More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada has surpassed 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday (Dec. 28).

The grim milestone was reached with the reporting of 37 new deaths in Quebec. That province has recorded by far the most fatalities due to COVID-19, with 8,023 deaths. The second highest death toll is in Ontario with 4,342 fatalities.

A total of 15,001 Canadians have now died from COVID-19. Canada reached 5,000 deaths back in May, about two months from when the first COVID fatality was recorded. It took a little over five months to reach 10,000 deaths and then exactly two more months to hit 15,000.

B.C. has had a total of 808 deaths so far, with many of those coming in the second wave this past fall and winter. Alberta is at 890 deaths as of Monday morning.

Vaccine rollouts have begun in most of the country, with more than 5,600 people vaccinated in B.C. alone. However, public health officials have warned that it will be many months until enough Canadians receive two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to begin to slow community transmission. Much of Canada is under strict restrictions or lockdown measures as health officials attempt to slow mounting cases and deaths.

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus