Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at the United Nations, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

That’s the conclusion of the UN’s special rapporteur on the right to health, Dainius Puras. He wrapped an 11-day visit to Canada Friday.

He says most Canadians enjoy a good standard of care but barriers remain for Indigenous peoples, the poor, undocumented migrants and other vulnerable groups.

Puras says Canada has yet to fully embrace the notion that health care is a human right, despite signing onto international declarations on the subject.

Puras also says Canada should stop providing foreign aid to countries with mental health systems that rely on over-medication and coercion.

A summary of Puras’ findings was contained in news release issued Friday; his full report is due in June.

The Canadian Press

