The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed on July 19 after unexploded ordinance was discovered. Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan SImilkameen worked to safely dispose of the ordinance. (Google Streetview)

Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordinance at Keremeos landfill

The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed early on Wednesday morning after the ordinance was discovered

The Keremeos transfer station was closed Wednesday, July 19, due to a piece of unexploded ordinance that was discovered.

The Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be detonating the explosive later on July 20 to safely dispose of it.

It is not known where the ordinance came from.

Residents nearby may hear a loud explosion when the ordinance is disposed of.

The Keremeos Transfer Station will be closed along with El Rancho Drive near the entrance to the landfill.

