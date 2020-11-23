Canadian Joint Operations Commander Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau speaks during a news conference on the recent Canadian Forces helicopter crash, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The Canadian Armed Forces is preparing to formally apologize to victims of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Armed Forces to formally apologize to victims for sexual misconduct

Lawyer Jonathan Ptak says the apology is important for victims of military sexual abuse to heal

The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is preparing to formally apologize to victims of sexual misconduct.

The apology is part of a $900-million settlement agreement that the federal government reached with current and former military members, as well as civilian Defence Department employees, last year after a class-action lawsuit against the Forces.

Lawyer Jonathan Ptak, who represented the plaintiffs, says his clients are looking forward to the apology from the chief of the defence staff as well as the Defence Department’s deputy minister as soon as is reasonable under the current circumstances with COVID-19.

Ptak says the apology is important for victims of military sexual abuse to heal and have their experiences acknowledged.

The Defence Department is declining to provide details on the apology, but vice-chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau recently told The Canadian Press that it is being planned alongside a week of training for military members on sexual misconduct.

It is not clear whether the apology will be delivered by the outgoing chief of the defence staff, Gen. Jonathan Vance, or his still-to-be-named successor.

