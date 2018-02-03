Canadian chefs face off in Kelowna

The last stage of the Canadian Culinary Championships are underway

The last stage and most anticipated event of the Canadian Culinary Championships are underway in Kelowna.

The grand finale is a competition where anything goes. The 11 competing chefs, from around the country, create their best dish, paired with either Canadian wine, beer or spirt, for the almost 600 guests to sample.

RELATED: Students excited to be part of Culinary Championships in Kelowna

Some of the dishes being prepared include smoked pork consommé by chef Barry Mooney of Nova Scotia, rotisserie chicken tuile by David Vinoya of Regina, and braised beef cheek and smoke tongue by chef Nick Jewczyk of St. John’s.

RELATED: 11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

The winner and champion chef of 2018 will be announced later Saturday evening.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.