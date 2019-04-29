Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria. (Google Maps)

Canadian citizen kidnapped in Nigeria: Global Affairs Canada

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.

Global Affairs also says consular services are being provided to the family of the Canadian, who has not been identified.

International media reports cite a military spokesman saying a Canadian and a Scottish oil worker were kidnapped off a rig in the Niger Delta on Saturday.

Reuters and CNN report Major Ibrahim Abubakar saying troops are searching the area for the workers and their abductors.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria and foreign workers are often targets.

READ MORE: Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated
Next story
Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Just Posted

Music highlights from last ski season in Revelstoke

What shows were your favourite?

Revelstoke roads and weather: thunderstorms expected

High 12 degrees

Turning their passions into saving lives

Two of the women on Revelstoke’s Search and Rescue Team

Juvenile White Sturgeon to be released at Shelter Bay Provincial Park

The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program invites everyone to attend May 7

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 24

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 22, 1899 City council gave second… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Summerland’s CAO resigns

Linda Tynan had served with the municipality since 2015

BCHL alumni will play for Canada at World Hockey Championship

Dante Fabbro and Troy Stecher will play at the World Hockey Championship in Slovakia

Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Manager of Salmon Arm store offers reward for cell phone used to document pet

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Vernon roadway

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

UPDATE: One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated

Witnesses say police arrived on scene about 5 a.m. Monday

Most Read