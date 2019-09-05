Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, an Ottawa couple who were trapped in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian struck, are shown in a handout photo. A Montreal-area woman says her parents and their friends are safe after riding out Hurricane Dorian in the attic of a home in the Bahamas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kristin Dudley MANDATORY CREDIT

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

A Montreal-area woman says her parents and their friends are safe after riding out Hurricane Dorian in the attic of a home in the Bahamas.

Kristin Dudley said in a brief phone conversation that she was able to speak to her father via satellite phone earlier today and he confirmed all four Ottawa residents are alive and well.

She said her 70-year-old parents Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley, as well as their friends, are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today.

Dudley hadn’t heard from her parents since Sunday, as they and their two friends were taking refuge in the attic of a house on Great Abaco Island in the northern Bahamas during the massive Category 5 storm.

She said the water had already burst through the main floor of the home, and she worried for their safety.

The storm caused widespread devastation across the northern Bahamas, as sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour ripped off roofs, bowled over cars and sent floodwaters rushing into people’s homes.

Dudley said Wednesday she needed to leave her phone line open but took to social media to thank the public for their prayers and messages of support.

“It means the world to us,” she wrote on Facebook.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

— With a file from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Abortion, same-sex marriage fights feed cynicism: ex-Liberal Philpott
Next story
151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Just Posted

Candlelight vigil being held in Revelstoke for World Suicide Prevention Day

The event will be Sept. 10 from 8-9:30 p.m. at Grizzly Plaza

High 27 for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for Sept. 5

Revelstoke’s C3 Church turning a gallery upside down for art festival

Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder is coming up Sept. 27-29 in Revelstoke

United Way invests $150K for Okanagan fostered youth to go to post-secondary

The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former foster kids pursue post-secondary educations

CSRD makes landfill changes required by the environmental protection division

They outlined the changes made in a letter to the Ministry of Environment

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Trees from Summerland nursery planted around the province

Mountain View Growers, Inc. produces 25 million seedlings a year

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Some First Nations are dead set against it, while some see economic growth opportunities

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kamloops crash involving alleged speeder

Motorcyclist allegedly speeding crashed shortly after a Mountie activated his lights and siren

$8.87 million for mental health programs, resources in B.C. schools

Provincial funding available to all 60 B.C. school districts

Most Read