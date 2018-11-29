Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Conservative MP David Yurdiga says people suffering from disabilities that worsen and ease aren’t treated fairly under Canadian law and he wants to change that.

Yurdiga says he wants to see legislative and policy changes that would ensure those living with multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, arthritis, and other “episodic” disabilities are protected, can stay in the workforce and get better access to programs they need.

Yurdiga’s wife Kathy was diagnosed with MS in 2004 and she says she still wakes up every day wondering whether she will be disabled.

The Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP says his family had a support system when his wife first had difficulty using her hands, including those who worked with her in their family business and their children.

But Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities who have been forced into disability systems that don’t allow them to work.

Yurdiga introduced a motion in the House of Commons in early November that calls on the Commons’ human-resources committee to study the issue. The committee discussed the topic for the first time today. Yurdiga says that’s a first step but his goal is stronger laws.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution
Next story
Animal remains found illegally dumped in Shuswap

Just Posted

The Alpine Club of Canada establishes a new section in Revelstoke

The Columbia Mountains section aims to have backpacking, hiking, climbing, and mountain biking trips

New chain-up regulations for commercial vehicles

The new rules come into effect today provincewide

Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The ceremony ran along side the annual volunteer fair

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

City council approves 10 per cent water and sewer fees increase

Water fees for the Illecillewaet water project and sewer fees for reserves for future projects

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

Animal remains found illegally dumped in Shuswap

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

B.C. to share gambling revenue with Indigenous communities

Premier John Horgan says legislation coming to enact UNDRIP

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Most Read