Benjamin Shideler (Project Manager), Gary Sulz (Revelstoke Mayor), Brad Templeton (Superintendent of Operations), and Chad Rolstad (Vice-President HR and Chief Culture Officer) in front of the employee housing project. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Canadian Pacific Railway expands in Revelstoke, new employee housing underway

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz took a tour of the construction site on July 22

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) is growing in Revelstoke, with aspirations to increase the number of employees in the community by 25 per cent this year, and is adding two employee housing complexes to accommodate that growth.

On July 22, CP invited Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz to the site to meet with vice-president human resources and chief culture officer Chad Rolstad, project manager Benjamin Shideler, and superintendent of operations Brad Templeton and take a peek into the two complexes that will be used as housing for CP employees.

The two buildings, currently under construction, are located on Townley St., next door to the rail yard.

“It’s going to be first class,” said Rolstad about the new housing complexes.

Gary Sulz (Revelstoke Mayor) and Chad Rolstad (Vice-President HR and Chief Culture Officer) at the site of the employee housing project. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

CP currently employs more than 300 Revelstoke-based individuals and has plans to grow that number substantially over the next year.

According to CP, it hopes to add approximately 100 employees to its Revelstoke workforce.

“As we continue to grow, that number will too,” said Rolstad. “We want to be part of the housing solution here.”

The two new buildings will include 48 units of various sizes based on their layout, each under 700 square-feet.

“Revelstoke has and always will be a key part of our franchise,” said Rolstad. He added that Revelstoke is a major crew, engineering, and infrastructure support location.

CP expects the project to be completed by early 2023.

Gary Sulz (Revelstoke Mayor), Chad Rolstad (Vice-President HR and Chief Culture Officer), and Benjamin Shideler (Project Manager) at the site of the employee housing project. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

