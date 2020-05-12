The Mission Institution is Canada’s hardest hit prison amid the pandemic. (Black Press Media files)

Canadian prisoner files lawsuit over safety of inmates during COVID-19 pandemic

Suit says they’d like to see the timely release of federal prisoners

A prisoner and several human rights organizations have filed a constitutional challenge against the federal government over the safety of inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sean Johnston and the organizations that include the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Prison Law Association are trying to compel the government to take proactive steps to ensure prisoners’ safety.

They say they’d like to see the timely release of federal prisoners, especially for older inmates or those who have underlying health conditions.

The suit alleges Correctional Service Canada cannot keep prisoners safe because it cannot ensure the proper physical distancing measures without reducing the prison population.

Johnston is serving a life sentence in an Ontario prison for murder and says many inmates remain in cells with bunkbeds.

As of Monday, more than 200 federal prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 and two inmates have died of the disease.

READ MORE: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak at Mission Institution

The Canadian Press

Coronavirusprison

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
China pushes back against efforts by Canada to get Taiwan access at WHO
Next story
Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Just Posted

Poll: Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

Opinions on the province’s plan to reopen the economy seem to be plentiful on social media

Provincial reopening plan needs more clarity: MLA Clovechok

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has had a chance to look… Continue reading

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

‘Food insecurity is impacting everyone in Revelstoke. At all levels.’

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

SilverStar makes up for lost COVID-19 ski time

Passholder Promise offered to those whose season was cut short due after the mountain closed early

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna

Bears have already been seen patrolling several neighbourhoods from Peachland to West Kelowna

Elderly scooter driver dies following collision in South Okanagan

Police are asking that witnesses of the collision come forward with information

Most Read