Canada Post workers return to work on November 27, 2018 in Montreal. The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection:

The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe.

CUPW national president Jan Simpson says Canadians are relying on the postal system to keep packages and letters flowing to them as they self-isolate in their homes.

And she says they need to know their mail is safe.

With so many people home during the day now, Canada Post says the number of interactions between postal carriers and dogs has been increasing, making physical distancing difficult and increasing the risk of dog bites.

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection: one in Calgary, two in St. John’s and one in North Bay, Ont.

READ MORE: B.C. records first at-home death from COVID-19, but 70+ hospital patients have recovered

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Newspapers are safe to touch, World Health Organization confirms
Next story
Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a ‘huge problem’ as COVID-19 spreads

Just Posted

COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

RCU said other options include approving lines of credit, increasing credit and offering other loans

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Spicy school meeting, theft at CPR and a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery’s spirits that would have become whisky or gin is now being denatured to make hand sanitizer

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

Okanagan Telus customers’ service interrupted

Equipment failure caused a service disruption in parts of Western Canada Tuesday

10% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are under the age of 40: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COLUMN: Summerland council taking stock of its finances in wake of COVID-19

Municipality must examine effect of pandemic on budget items

Neighbours surprise Shuswap health-care worker with show of appreciation

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

Canada to spend $2B more on procuring medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Government has signed deals with three companies

World COVID-19 updates: Putin may be exposed; 30,000 prisoners released

Comprehensive news update from around the world as of Tuesday, March 31.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

‘This is no joke’: B.C. woman in Alberta hospital asks people to stay home during COVID-19

‘I want people to start listening to what the doctors are saying. This is no joke, please stay home’

Most Read