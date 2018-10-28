Two people support each other in front of flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Robert Bowers, the suspect in Saturday’s mass shooting at the synagogue, expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told officers afterward that Jews were committing genocide and he wanted them all to die, according to charging documents made public Sunday. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman killed 11 during a rampage on Saturday

Jewish communities across Canada are gathering to commemorate the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and condemn what what one rabbi is calling “an outrageous act of evil.”

Rabbi Reuben Poupko, who is originally from Pittsburgh, says no Jewish community has been left untouched by the shooting that left 11 people dead.

He says a vigil set for tomorrow at Montreal’s Beth Israel Beth Aaron synagogue will be a chance for community members to give each other hope and strength.

READ MORE: Police say synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die

In Ottawa, mourners will gather in front of the Human Rights Monument late this afternoon for what is being described as a solidarity vigil against anti-Semitism and white supremacy.

The organizers said in a statement that the event will be both an act of mourning and a demonstration against acts of racism and bigotry around the world.

Another demonstration is taking place in front of Montreal’s Holocaust museum this afternoon, while events are also planned in Halifax and Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

