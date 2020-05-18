A man walks past a closed Club Monaco store with messages and artwork painted on the boarded up windows and doors, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

Worries over the pandemic in Canada have shifted from healthcare to social isolation woes, a report from Statistics Canada has found.

The data, released mid-May, is based on three weeks of surveys. In the first week, Canadians were more worried about the health of Canadians, global health and overloading the healthcare system. By week’s two and three, the percentage of people worried about the health of other Canadians had dropped from 72 per cent to 64 per cent, with similar drops in global health concern. The proportion of people worried about overloading the healthcare system also dropped from 88.1 to 78 per cent.

READ MORE: B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests Tuesday, but what will that look like?

At the same time, Canadians showed slightly more concern about social stress factors. By weeks two and three, the proportion of people worried about maintaining social ties rose by three per cent to 36.5 per cent, while one to three per cent of Canadians were now more worried about their compatriots abilities to cooperate and support one another after the crisis, family stress from confinement and family violence. According to Statistics Canada, young people were more worried about family stress and violence than older generations.

READ MORE: B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

The data showed that adherence to physical distancing measures remained fairly constant, with most people continuing to stay home, wash their hands and avoiding large crowds.

The variance in people following physical distancing measures was more tied to how worried they were about COVID-19. More than 90 per cent of people who were “very” concerned about overloading the healthcare system followed the rules and restriction, while adherence was in the 70 per cent range for those who were “not at all” concerned.

READ MORE: British Columbians navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic

According to Statistics Canada, the first week data came from 20,000 people during the week of April 3-9. The second and third weeks of data were collected from 50,000 people from April 10-25.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local pilot organizes flyover downtown Kelowna in honour of CF Snowbird crash
Next story
Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Just Posted

Revelstoke chef’s cooking meals for distribution through Community Connections

The new program is funded through Community Food Centres Canada

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 14

New airport, fountain and famour ski jumpers arrive

MP Morrison endorses O’Toole for Tory leadership

Conservative leadership candidate says he sees eye-to-eye with Morrison on a ‘bunch of issues’

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Revelstoke’s Patti Larson: From banking to food banking

Before Patti Larson was running the food bank for Community Connections, she… Continue reading

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

BC Securities Commission issues temporary trading ban to former Shuswap motorcycle rally promoter

Ray Sasseville given 15-day trading suspension along with four companies

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

Local pilot organizes flyover downtown Kelowna in honour of CF Snowbird crash

Residents can catch the flyover around 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. on May 18

Fashionable face masks mark new trend: Canadian designers go bold in mask style

Canadians are beginning to turn towards masks amid the pandemic

British Columbians navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic

Dakota Johnny and Stephen Vickets are residents of Foundation House

Socially distant first aid and other COVID-19 challenges

WorkSafeBC issues guidance for restarting work sites

Most Read