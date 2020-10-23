Candidates’ messages: Columbia River Revelstoke

Samson Boyer – BC Green Party, Columbia River- Revelstoke

I have been an instructor, student, farmer, manager, director. But at the end of the day I am a resident of the Kootenays and I am terrified for my future. Terrified of the effects of Climate change. While running this campaign I have been taking a full university course load and it’s freaking hard. Not because there is too much to do (there kind of is) but because I am overwhelmed with the feeling that I have to do more to fight climate change. As a young person my generation and my children’s generation will face the brunt of climate change. To be honest I’m tired, tired of watching politicians ignore the science, tired of the inaction, tired of the uphill battle. But I can’t give up and I won’t, I want a future for myself and my children.

I believe that we need to do politics differently, that’s why I’m running for the Green Party. We can work together to solve the problems we all face, a minority government is the closest thing to a representative system we ever had. If you choose to vote for me in this election we will have an MLA that not only wants to listen and engage with our communities, but will represent our views in Victoria, working with the other parties to get what we need. I promise honesty and openness, I want the bills that I vote on to be discussions we have as a community and I want my record known to the voters so that I can be held accountable. I am young, but I believe that we want to do better and I want to get us there.

Nicole Cherlet – BC NDP, Columbia River-Revelstoke

My name is Nicole Cherlet. I am a city councillor, small business owner, and your BC NDP candidate for Columbia River-Revelstoke.

I’ve been enjoying the conversations I’ve been having with British Columbians in our communities; we are lucky to have so many open spaces to stay safe while we connect. The stories are varied, but have common threads – affordability, staying safe, access to health care and mental health supports, childcare and housing. We shared our optimism about the progress made in the last 3 years, and our ideas for how we can move forward together.

BC is being held up as a leader in responding to the pandemic. By listening to the experts like Dr. Bonnie Henry, taking concrete action, and the hard work of frontline workers, we kept our numbers low and the curve relatively flat. We need to keep moving forward. I put my name forward this election because I believe the BC NDP are the right people to ensure we build a recovery from the COVID-19 that includes everyone – not just those at the very top.

For too many years under the BC Liberals, people in rural communities like ours were largely ignored when it came to investments in essential services. We can’t go back to how it was before and throw away the progress we’ve made on issues like $10-a-day childcare, the opioid crisis, and the environment. Instead of tax cuts that benefit the wealthy, like Andrew Wilkinson is proposing, we need to keep investing in people – better healthcare for seniors, skills training for workers, and affordable housing for families. And we need to keep investing in connectivity so more people can effectively work and learn from home.

We’re already seeing the impacts of climate change in Columbia River-Revelstoke and owe it to future generations to do our part. The BC NDP worked closely with Dr. Andrew Weaver to develop CleanBC – the most ambitious climate plan in North America. We now have an economic opportunity to ‘build back better’ and tackle climate change while creating good jobs.

I also believe that we need a comprehensive land-use plan for the Columbia Valley that is developed and truly led by the community. Prior to the election, I was working with the provincial government to support this approach – a community-driven process – that will lead to decisions that balance environmental, social, and economic values. We can’t go back to a patchwork approach to environmental management and regulation – one valley here, one project there, influenced by who was involved at the time.

The business owners I’ve talked to are ready to adapt and move forward, they just need an affordable world for their staff and customers. The community organizations I’ve been meeting with are connected to the people who need help, when we let their voices come forward we can make effective change.

As a city councillor, I have seen the difference that having a diversity of perspectives makes at the decision-making table. With my experience as a small business owner, I know I can be a strong voice to represent our riding – and rural communities – in a BC NDP government led by John Horgan. It’s time that Columbia River-Revelstoke had a seat at the table in Victoria.

Doug Clovechok – BC Liberals, Columbia River-Revelstoke

I am respectfully asking the people of Kimberley to consider re-hiring me, Doug Clovechok as your MLA. Since 2017, I have been honoured to serve you and work on your behalf. The first thing I did when I was elected was open an office in Kimberley, which I am proud to now say is the first zero emission constituency office in BC, and likely Canada.

Together, we have accomplished a lot and got the Provincial Government working for you. We established Cherry Creek Falls Park, successfully advocated for increased funding for invasive species management and improved road conditions, made ministries aware of issues surrounding land concerns. I was able to secure a pilot project for wildfire mitigation after having worked closely with the City of Kimberley and BC Wildfire Services on the Meachen Creek fire. Over the past 3.5 years I have encouraged all constituents to reach out to me and my offices; I am grateful to those who have done so. I have been honoured to help many individuals and local businesses, particularly during these last 7 months.

Before I was elected as your MLA I worked in public education as a teacher, in the tourism industry, and owned a coffee shop with my wife and daughter. I am not a professional politician – I am an outdoorsman, father, and grandfather, who loves this work and considers it a privilege to work for you. You might not have voted for me before but I have worked hard to be a voice for everyone, regardless of your political affiliations I want to continue to put my skills, experience and knowledge to work for you.

I have heard from many people across the riding since COVID-19 hit in March who are worried about the future. Economically we have not been in a situation like this since the end of the WWII. That is why the BC Liberals are proposing decisive action to make life more affordable for our families and keep our local businesses open. Cutting the PST for one year without cutting government services will help more people shop local and have more money to spend on their families. Eliminating the small business tax will help our local businesses keep people working, particularly in the touriwsm industry that is critical to Kimberley and throughout our riding. Ending the ICBC monopoly will provide BC drivers with choice and savings in their car insurance, and we will expand affordable childcare with $10, $20, and $30 a day daycare for any households making under $125,000.

I believe that no one is entitled to your vote, but I also believe that I have worked hard to earn your vote and your trust. I promise that I will continue to work hard, listen to you, and make sure that you have an effective advocate here at home and in Victoria. My team and I are ready to get back to work for you, immediately. Please vote for me, Doug Clovechok on October 24th.