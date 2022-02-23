Candlelight vigil for Okanagan Falls mom and daughter killed in crash

Michelle and Katelynn were heading to Alberta when the crash took place on Highway 1 in Sicamous

A candlelight vigil is being held at Okanagan Falls’ beach Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. to remember mother and daughter Michelle Bremner and Katelynne who were tragically killed in a crash last week.

“We will be having a candlelight vigil for our beloved mother-daughter duo, Michelle and Katelynne at the OK Falls beach, where Michelle and Katelynne spent countless times enjoying the outdoors,” said vigil organizer Ang Marcinko.

For their many family and friends from Alberta, the vigil will be streamed live through the Vigil Facebook page. For those who can make it, the beach is located behind the former IGA at Kenyon Park.

For Marcinko, Michelle was an incredible friend who can never be replaced.

“She was so thoughtful, sympathetic and charismatic. Her laugh was so contagious. Michelle would make friends anywhere and in any situation she was in. She was likable by everyone,” said Marcinko.

“Her baby girl Katelynne was her world. She nicknamed her Bear and used that term all the time. Katelynne had big dreams. She was a mother hen to children younger than her. She loved her friends and family and would go out of her way to help where help was needed. Katelynne and Michelle were a mother-daughter duo, they went everywhere together.”

The pair were headed back to Edmonton to spend Family Day weekend with family. “Katelynne was looking forward to seeing everyone,” said Marcinko.

READ MORE: Collision on Highway 1 near Sicamous kills Okanagan Falls woman and her child

Many people commented on the Vigil Facebook page that Michelle was a positive, caring person who was loved by many.

“Michelle could be friends with anyone, even introverts like me,” said Kacia Reid on the vigil Facebook page. “She had a heart of gold and would do anything for a friend and her entire life revolved around her beautiful Katelynne.”

Katelynne’s Kindergarten teacher commented that the young girl was ‘bright and funny.’

Originally from Alberta, the mother-daughter duo moved first to Penticton and then to OK Falls.

The fatal collision occurred on Highway 1 near Kerr Road around 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

RCMP said the initial investigation indicates 45-year-old Bremner was travelling eastbound when she lost control of her pickup truck during winter driving conditions. She veered into the westbound lane and an oncoming semi-truck tried to avoid her but was unable to and t-boned her pickup.

The woman and her child died in the crash. The uninjured semi-truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with police in their investigation.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said, “while the investigation remains in the very early stages, speed and alcohol have been ruled out and it appears that winter road conditions may have contributed to this tragic collision.

