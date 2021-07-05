The Canim Lake fire grew to 700 hectares overnight Sunday, and has prompted an expanded evacuation alert. (Martina Dopf - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Canim Lake fire grew to 700 hectares overnight Sunday, and has prompted an expanded evacuation alert. (Martina Dopf - 100 Mile Free Press)

Canim Lake fire grows to 700 ha; evacuation alert expands in Cariboo

Alert ‘precaution’ due to the predicted winds, thunderstorms

The Cariboo Regional District has expanded an evacuation alert in the Canim Lake and Forest Grove area Monday afternoon, July 5, due to the 700-hectare Canim Lake fire.

The alert applies to Canim Lake Area #2, which stretches along the southwestern edge of Canim Lake west to Bryce Road and south to Pappas Road in Forest Grove. An existing evacuation alert for the southeast end of Canim Lake and the Canim Lake Band has been in place since Friday.

Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner, who also represents Forest Grove-Canim Lake, said the alert will now cover the whole of Eagle creek road, Hawkins lake, Ruth Lake and the bulk of Forest Grove.

“This is as a precaution due to the predicted weather forecast of erratic winds and thunderstorms,” Wagner said in a newsletter to her constituents. “Please take this time to prepare for a possible evacuation order, should it become necessary.”

Residents on evacuation alert are asked to prepare themselves and their property should they be required to leave on short notice.

The Canim Lake fire, which has been burning on the hillside at the southeast end of Canim Lake since last Wednesday, is one of five “fires of note” in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

BCWS information officer Jessica Mack said the steep terrain and elevated winds late Sunday contributed to the increased fire activity, but noted that the growth was directed away from the community at the bottom of the hillside.

“The BC Wildfire Service has completed an aerial assessment this morning and the heavy-lift helicopter and air tankers will be responding to this wildfire today.

More to come.


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile Housebc wildfiresCariboo Regional District

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie resigns before conduct hearing that could’ve seen him fired
Next story
B.C. sees only 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday as decline continues

Just Posted

In Revelstoke, students at Arrow Heights Elementary tackled invasive species. Collaborating with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society, students in Tara Johnson’s Grade 6/7 class pulled invasive species from the ecologically sensitive wetland adjacent to the Columbia and Illecillewaet Rivers. (Contributed-Wildsight)
Revelstoke students learn in their wild backyards

Maggie Davis, who performs as May Davis, is releasing her first full length album on July 17. The title track, Ticket to Ride, came out June 24 and the music video is coming on July 9. (Contributed by Zoya Lynch)
Like telling secrets: Revelstoke’s May Davis to release new music July 17

The city is encouraging people who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke reminds that mask requirements aren’t lifted for everyone

A wood frog spotted in Wolf Creek in Whitehorse on June 20, 2015. This special species of frog has the ability to freeze months at a time without dying. (Heidi Miller/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: The wood frog can hold its pee for eight months