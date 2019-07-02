(Unsplash)

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

The United Nations’ latest world drug report shows more Canadians started using cannabis each year in the lead-up to the drug’s legalization for recreational use.

The report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017, which it attributes to a decrease in the perception of risk around cannabis use and the national debate around legalization.

It says the increase in Canada during this time was more pronounced in adults aged 20 or older, while it declined among young people aged 19 or younger.

According to the UN, Cannabis use overall is still higher among people between the ages of 15 and 24 than people who are 25 and older.

At just over 23 per cent, more people in British Columbia used cannabis in 2017 than elsewhere in the country, while the report says Nova Scotia and Manitoba were also above the national average of 15 per cent.

The UN says it’s too early to assess the impact of the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada and jurisdictions in the U.S., but early trends are worth monitoring, including the persistence of organized crime groups profitting from the drug.

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 25 degrees

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates Canada Day

Festivities included a parade, music, flag raising ceremony, games for kids and cake

Revelstoke celebrates 120 years

Happy birthday Revelstoke!

Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

High 24 degrees

PHOTOS: Summer Street Fest kicks off in Revelstoke

Each night, until Aug. 25, bands will play in downtown Revelstoke

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Indigenous mural raised on in the Okanagan on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

From a son’s death to a community’s education: Free sunscreen dispensers to be placed around Kelowna

The pilot project will run through the month of August

Tack on another 15,000: Updated numbers for Kelowna’s Canada Day

The amount equivalent to half the population of Kelowna to stroll through Canada Day celebration

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

Most Read