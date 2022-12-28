Canvas, circus, and stage: The Revelstoke arts in 2022

This year, Revelstoke showed its artistic colours. With so many different artists in various mediums, picking the top artistic stories of the year was no small feat.

Here are the top art stories that the Revelstoke Review covered this year.

Revelstoke artist wins award for sculpture in Castlegar

Local artist and artisan blacksmith Kyle Thornley has been recognized for his unique sculptures with a pair of awards for pieces on display in Castlegar, B.C.

Choosing Hope, a piece that depicts a hand holding a dandelion with its seeds exposed, is a piece that is a continuation of the Art Alleries creation he unveiled at LUNA Reimagined last year.

The piece won the public’s hearts, winning the People’s Choice Award via ballot, and will remain permanently in Castlegar.

African cirque sell-out crowds at Revelstoke Performing Arts

Daring acrobatics, vibrant costumes, and intricate choreography were on display as heart-beat djembe pulsed from the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre last weekend where residents took in Afrique en Cirque by Kalabanté Productions.

Revelstoke was treated to two sold out shows on Saturday (March 5). According to Maggie Davis, general manager of Arts Revelstoke, both children and adults in attendance were smiling from ear-to-ear and bouncing in their seats while taking in the performance.

Arts Revelstoke bid farewell to accomplished executive director

The board of directors of Arts Revelstoke has announced the planned departure of Miriam Manley, artistic and executive director, who’s made contributions to significant cultural and artistic development in the community over the past ten years.

Manley is the co-founder and curator of LUNA and LUNA SOUND and has produced eight Art Allery installations in Revelstoke’s downtown core, including Coming Home by Ric Gendron, the first local public art piece by a Sinixt artist.

With more than 400 tickets sold, Woodstoke has successful 3rd year in Revelstoke

Nestled in the valley at the foot of Mt. Revelstoke National Park, festival-goers made their way into the forest for the third Woodstoke music festival hosted by BC Interior Forestry Museum.

In its third year running, Woodstoke was back again on a warm Saturday afternoon playing over six hours of live music. With the program officially starting at 2 p.m., attendees started wandering in about 15 minutes before. It was another successful year for the festival, with more than 300 tickets sold before the action kicked off, and tickets available at the door.

Glenn Westrup, director of BC Interior Forestry Museum, was the main organizer of the event. Once he finished sorting out last-minute point-of-sale system issues at the front gate, Westrup explained that even prior to other Woodstoke events, he’s been involved in event management for many years.

58 bands, 58 shows, 58 days: Revy LIVE Outside a success

Maggie Davis and her team at Art Revelstoke recently wrapped up their successful summer concert series, REVY. Live Outside, which featured a new performance every night downtown from July-September.

If you’re from Revelstoke and don’t know who Davis is, you’ve likely still seen her and her teams working. REVY. Live Outside was a massive undertaking as the group had to find performers for two months’ worth of concerts. The concerts – all 58 of them – were a hit.

When it comes to taking on the massive challenge of putting on shows for an entire summer, Davis says you start with the obvious.

Meet the artist behind Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre’s main gallery

As art lovers trickled in through the open gallery doors, Brett Mallon said was caught by two dueling feelings: relief that his work was done, and an anxiety that can only come from having a room full of people surrounded by your artwork.

Featured in the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre’s (RVAC) main gallery, Brett Mallon’s artwork fills the walls and floor. In his biggest gallery to date, Mallon’s paintings and sculptures were a hit at the opening of RVAC’s latest gallery. As a local artist, Mallon was thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase his work for the art community that he calls home.

Art therapy creates unique healing opportunity for Revelstoke residents

Sometimes putting down your problems means picking up the paint brushes.

Marina Rachinski is an art therapist in Revelstoke and has been hosting sessions since the beginning of October. She’s helping her clients by creating a space where they can work through issues they’re having in a productive and creative way.

Clients have art supplies available to them at sessions, where they can put pen, brush, or pencil to paper and try to heal. Rachinski’s practice is new to Revelstoke, but gives people several options for how they can heal.

The difference between art therapy and some other forms of therapy is how the clients are treated. Art therapy takes a holistic view of a person and their experiences, rather than just simply looking at the problems their experiencing.

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre hosts final exhibition opening of the year

With bright colours, tasty drinks, and terrific music, Revelstoke Visual Art Centre’s (RVAC) last exhibition opening of the year on Thursday (Oct. 20) ended the season’s worth of openings on a positive note.

With Lacey Jane Wilburn, Sayge Fisher, Radhika Bhoite, and Marie Moose filling the various galleries in the centre, there was no shortage of artwork for attendees to take in.

Lacey Jane Wilburn’s enormous canvases occupied the main gallery, while Fisher, Bhoite, and Moose’s artwork were in the three other galleries for folks to wander through and enjoy.

Attendees were also treated to another art with an intimate performance by local musician May Davis.

Digitized film depicts ongoing battle between man and snow in Rogers Pass

The National Film Board of Canada’s Collection Curator recently digitized The Snow War, a film directed by Harold Tichenor in 1979, depicting the efforts of a mobile avalanche-control team to keep open the important Rogers Pass, situated in Glacier National Park, nestled in between Revelstoke and Golden.

The digitization of the film comes as another season of avalanche control work approaches in Rogers Pass, where the war is ongoing.

“We’re winning so far, but there’s a continuous battle going on, and the war is not over,” said Johan Schleiss, avalanche operations officer for Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier national parks.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtArts and Entertainment