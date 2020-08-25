CAO biggest Lake Country earner and spender

Lake Country’s top paid public employee was also the biggest spender for 2019.
Chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo made $277,667 in 2019, and had $10,714 in expenses.
The second highest paid civic employee and spender was deputy chief administrative officer Tanya Garost, earning $165,525 with $9,948 in expenses.
There were 33 city employees in total who earned more than $75,000, 14 of which collected six figures.
On council, Mayor James Baker had $6,112 in expenses and remuneration of $51,000. His council counterparts each earned less than half, $20,225. The second highest expense claim was from Coun. Bill Scarrow with $4,485 in expenses.
For a full list of remuneration and expenses, visit lakecountry.civicweb.net
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.