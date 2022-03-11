CAO parts ways with the City of Revelstoke

The City of Revelstoke has parted ways with now-former chief administrative officer James Thackray, the city announced Friday (Mar. 11).

“James Thackray will no longer be serving as the City of Revelstoke’s Chief Administrative Officer, and the City wishes to thank him for his service and to wish him well in his future endeavours,” said the City of Revelstoke in a media release.

Thackray has served as chief administrative officer for Revelstoke since Oct. 4, 2021.

The position has been a revolving door over the last 11 months since the resignation of Dawn Low, the first female CAO for the City of Revelstoke.

In August, 2021, the city announced the appointment of Chris Marshall to the position, however, in an update a few days later, he declined the position.

Ron Mattiussi will cover the position during the transition and recruitment period.

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

