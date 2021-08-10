Captain of sailboat adrift on Okanagan Lake sought

The owner of a sailboat found drifting in Okanagan Lake near Vernon is being sought. (RCMP photo)

A boat is lost and in search of its captain.

A sailboat washed up on the shores of Okanagan Lake near Vernon Friday, Aug. 6 and RCMP are looking for the owner.

“The sailboat likely came loose of it’s mooring during a storm Friday night and was found by a homeowner on Okanagan Lake who tied up the boat and called police, who are now releasing a photo of the boat hoping the owner can be found and the boat returned,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

If you believe the boat to be yours, or recognize it and have information as to who the owner may be, contact Const. Soomal at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

