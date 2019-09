First responders are on their way to an accident scene east of Revelstoke. (file photo)

DriveBC is reporting that there is an accident on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

There is extreme congestion at the site 6 km east of Revelstoke but the highway remains open to single lane alternating traffic.

#BCHwy1 – Reports of a vehicle incident, 10 km east of #Revelstoke. Crews on route. Drive with care. Expect delays. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 3, 2019

