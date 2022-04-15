A vehicle trapped in a sinkhole along the KVR Trail was spotted by West Bench residents earlier on Thursday, April 14. RCMP were also on scene. (Charles Hatchard - Facebook)

Car caught in Penticton KVR Trail sinkhole was fleeing police: RCMP

The driver fled a traffic stop and abandoned the vehicle when it got caught in the sink hole

The vehicle that was seen in a sinkhole on the KVR Trail in West Bench on Thursday morning April 14 had gotten stuck after fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

According to Penticton RCMP spokesperson Const. Dayne Lyons, officers had attempted to make a stop of a suspicious vehicle.

The driver did not stop, and instead fled from police by driving along the KVR Trail at a high rate of speed.

Once the vehicle had become stuck, the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Residents in the area had taken to social media with an image of the vehicle trapped in one of many sinkholes that have formed along the KVR Trail in the West Bench area.

READ MORE: Vehicle drives along Penticton’s KVR Trail into sinkhole

Officers were able to track the driver down and locate him a short distance away from the vehicle, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

There were no signs detected that the driver was impaired at the time, according to police.

The man has been released from police custody and charges will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for their review.

Motorized vehicles including dirt bikes or ATVs, outside of designated Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen vehicles which service the trail, are not allowed to drive on the KVR Trail that runs from Summerland to Okanagan Falls along the west side of Okanagan and Skaha lakes.

