Car crash on Highway 93 causing delays in Golden

DriveBC warns drivers to look for traffic control and expect delays

Vehicle recovery in progress on Highway 93, causing delays in both directions.

DriveBC issued a warning for a vehicle crash on Highway 93, causing a vehicle recovery. The crash is located 23 kilometres north of Radium Hot Springs, between Settlers Road and Kootenay Crossing Waren Station.

The crash is causing delays in both directions and the highway is reduced to one lane. DriveBC warns drivers to expect delays and keep an eye out for traffic control.

Highway 93 is part of the detour caused by the construction at Kicking Horse Canyon. The detour takes drivers heading East on highway 1 South at Golden onto Highway 95, where it goes until Radium Hot Springs. At Radium, the detour then starts travelling Northeast on highway 93.

The crash on Highway 93 will affect those taking the detour headed east or west, so drivers going to or from BC should be prepared for delays.

The last update was before 12:00 p.m. MDT. The next update is expect is expected shortly.

