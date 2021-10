The car drove into the front of the store, shattering the door and bending a metal beam. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) The car drove into the front of the store, shattering the door and bending a metal beam. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A photo of the car that crashed into the liquor store. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A car has crashed into a liquor store at 1747 Ross Road in West Kelowna.

The incident was reported at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The car drove into the front of the store, shattering the door and bending a metal beam.

No injuries resulted from the crash, according to police at the scene.

