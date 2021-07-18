Car fire in Osoyoos doused quickly with help of helicopter

Osoyoos firefighters work quickly to put out a car fire Saturday, July 18. (Roger Richardson photo)Osoyoos firefighters work quickly to put out a car fire Saturday, July 18. (Roger Richardson photo)
Roger Richardson photos.Roger Richardson photos.
A car erupted in flames, catching on fire nearby grasses near Spotted Lake Saturday evening. (Roger Richardson photo)A car erupted in flames, catching on fire nearby grasses near Spotted Lake Saturday evening. (Roger Richardson photo)

With the quick actions of firefighters and the help of a helicopter dropping water, a car fire that spread to nearby grass didn’t turn into a wildfire in Osoyoos Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., a car was fully engulfed in flames around six kilometres west of Spotted Lake on Highway 3 West.

It’s not known if the vehicle was abandoned or if it was an engine fire. It’s also not known at this time if there were any injures.

Roger Richardson captured the action with his camera. At one point, a helicopter fighting the nearby Thomas Creek fire came over and dumped water on the car fire.

Richardson posted to Facebook that his pictures aren’t amazing, but the work firefighters do is.

The blaze was put out quickly.

The Penticton Western News will update this story was we have more information.

A helicopter drops water on a car fire just outside of Osoyoos Saturday night. (Roger Richardson)

A helicopter drops water on a car fire just outside of Osoyoos Saturday night. (Roger Richardson)

READ MORE: Thomas Creek fire sees minimal growth

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man who once had personal mementos stolen wants to unite family with old photos
Next story
Mabel Lake FSR wildfire evacuation alert east of Lumby still in place

Just Posted

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power failure extends south to Shelter Bay and east to Glacier National Park. (BC Hydro)
Extensive power outage in Revelstoke area

Revelstoke High School in 1915. The building in the background was Central Elementary School. Revelstoke High School was later used as Mountain View Elementary. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 159)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 15

A view of the backcountry from Toad Mountain. Photo: Submitted
B.C. ‘Backcountry closures’ explained

Okanagan Lake water level manager Shaun Reimer at the Penticton dam regulating the water release from Okanagan Lake further south into the Okanagan Valley watershed. (OBWB photo)
Water security a B.C. economic driver