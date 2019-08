The incident occurred roughly around 6 pm

There was a two-car crash at Wright and Douglas Street this evening in Revelstoke.

It was severe enough to cause one of the vehicles to flip over.

A firetruck, ambulance and police arrived on-scene.

No roads are closed due to the crash at this time.

Black Press has not confirmed if there were any injuries.

More to come.

