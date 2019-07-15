Car thief to be sentenced in Kelowna B.C. Supreme Court

Stanley Nickason is set to plead guilty on multiple charges

A man facing multiple charges, including car theft, will appear in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Friday for sentencing.

Stanley Nickason briefly appeared in court by video Monday to set a sentencing date, where his lawyer said he will plead guilty.

The 36-year-old is facing 11 new charges since his arrest at the beginning of June.

Those charges include flight from police, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle and several firearms charges.

Some of Nickason’s charges can’t be disclosed due to publication bans in place.

He is set to appear in person in B.C. Supreme Court Friday at 10:00 a.m, for a guilty plea and sentencing.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
