Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

Update: 11:31 a.m.

Baitcar.com published the video Nov. 8, but after inquiring with the Kelowna RCMP, they said the incident was from 2014.

Original:

Two men who stole a bait car in Kelowna were caught on video.

According to a video posted by BaitCar.com, the two men can be seen driving the car after it was stolen in the city.

One man comments that he’s driving at about 100 km/hr in the video.

“You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car. They have them in Kelowna now eh? You know that,” the other man said.

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if they (threw it) on BaitCar.com?” he said.

The pair is spotted by the police and the video ends with the car’s engine shutting off as the men bail out of the vehicle.

An email was sent to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: $136M in transit funding coming to B.C.
Next story
B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner committee looking for volunteers

Free Christmas dinner brought to you by you

School district moving forward with survey of Mt. Begbie School site

The school was demolished in summer of 2016

The proportional representation debate continues as the deadline nears

Sean Graham creator of the Dual Member Proportional system says it would be better for Revelstoke

New CSRD directors sworn in

David Brooks-Hill and Gary Sulz will be representing Area B and Revelstoke

Third annual SOUPALICIOUS event coming to Revelstoke

The event is Nov. 24 at the community centre

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bins, says B.C. city

City of Nanaimo issues reminder to residents, saying fur isn’t compostable

Stolen vehicle from break-and-enter torched at Okanagan school lot

Fire destroys Dodge Journey, believed to be stolen from Vernon home, early Friday morning

B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

A planned holiday has turned into a humanitarian effort for a Penticton couple

Wineology: If your grandma is drinking Sherry she’s a classy lady

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

$177,000 raised for BC Cancer Foundation in B.C. Interior

Luncheon supports patient and family emergency services for Southern Interior B.C. residents

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

Most Read