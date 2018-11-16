Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Update: 11:31 a.m.

Baitcar.com published the video Nov. 8, but after inquiring with the Kelowna RCMP, they said the incident was from 2014.

Original:

Two men who stole a bait car in Kelowna were caught on video.

According to a video posted by BaitCar.com, the two men can be seen driving the car after it was stolen in the city.

Two car thieves in Kelowna have a sneaking suspicion the vehicle they just stole could be a Bait Car. Well, they were right. Bait Cars are active and operational in communities all across British Columbia. Steal one, go to jail. Watch more at: https://t.co/vJVE2OojKf pic.twitter.com/b2oLkeOSei — BaitCar.com (@officialbaitcar) November 8, 2018

One man comments that he’s driving at about 100 km/hr in the video.

“You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car. They have them in Kelowna now eh? You know that,” the other man said.

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if they (threw it) on BaitCar.com?” he said.

The pair is spotted by the police and the video ends with the car’s engine shutting off as the men bail out of the vehicle.

An email was sent to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

