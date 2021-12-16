Cardboard collection could stack up in North Okanagan due to highway closures

Residents may be asked to store cardboard if a closure or service interruption occurs

Residents might need to store some recyclables while transportation challenges continue.

Highway closures may result in a service interruption to the cardboard bins at disposal facilities (landfills) throughout the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“If a closure or service interruption occurs, residents that drop cardboard off at RDNO Diversion & Disposal facilities may be asked to store their cardboard temporarily, or if possible, to use the residential Recycle BC curbside collection or Recycle BC depot programs,” district communications officer Ashley Gregerson said.

Residents are already being asked to store glass, a request from Recycle BC that began Nov. 22 due to flooding and transportation challenges and local end market closures.

Collection of glass bottles and jars and foam packaging from depots also remains temporarily suspended

Updates will be provided as they become available.

For the current status of Recycle BC curbside and depot cardboard collection, go to recyclebc.ca/north-okanagan. For information on RDNO Diversion & Disposal Facilities, go to rdno.ca/ddf-fees.

