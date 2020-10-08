This Jan. 26, 2009 file photo shows the exhaust pipe of a car in Erfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jens Meyer, file

Carbon tax must rise if Canada is to meet Paris emission targets, PBO says

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022

The parliamentary budget officer says the federal carbon tax would have to rise over the coming years if the country is to meet emission-reduction targets under the Paris climate accord.

The issue is by how much and whether the costs are shared broadly.

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022 and the Liberals have not said what the path for the levy might be after that.

In a report this morning, budget officer Yves Giroux estimates the tax will have to rise to $117 per tonne by 2030 if it is applied to all industries.

But if the government caps the levy at $50 per tonne for big industrial emitters, households and other sectors of the economy would have to cover the difference, requiring a levy of $289 per tonne in 2030.

The scenarios envisioned by the budget office assume the federal fuel charge applies to all provinces and territories post-2022, and that carbon taxes are the only measure used to close the emissions gap.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

carbon taxClimate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plastics industry says its products are not ‘toxic’, urges govt to rethink label
Next story
Two men charged with attempted murder in shooting of man carrying baby: Vancouver police

Just Posted

Updated: Missing B.C. cyclist found safe in Manitoba

Revelstoke RCMP said this week James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Jocelyn’s Jottings: The politics of it all

Now is not the time to believe everything you see online

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 8

Local history pulled from newspaper archives

Revelstoke Idea Factory hard at work, waiting for new space

At the moment the machines are scattered throughout town until the fabrication lab is constructed

City taking first steps to addressing short term rental woes

Revelstoke city staff are asking for direction from council on how to engage with the public

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Princeton RCMP shut down main street as man protests Canada flag

Man was lying on the road, in the front of the post office

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Donations of school supplies will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine

Long-time Okanagan committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Okanagan shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Most Read