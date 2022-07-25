‘Careless’ actions spark Kal Park fire, Coldstream crews investigting

Blaze on boundary of district and Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park concerning

A fire sparked near Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Sunday morning has authorities urging the public to smarten up.

Coldstream firefighters were called to the blaze between the boundary of the park and Coldstream during the wee hours of July 24. The blaze was doused but remains under investigation.

“The careless and thoughtless actions of a few could have had disastrous consequences for our community and area,” the District of Coldstream said in a press release Monday morning. “If not for the quick action of the Coldstream Fire Department we could have been faced with a massive interface wildfire.

Ignorance is no excuse when dealing with fire risk and prohibitions in our community. Everyone is expected to know the rules and abide by them in order to protect our community.”

The District of Coldstream reminds all residents, visitors and users of local infrastructure of the current and increasing fire risk in the community. The fire risk is currently high for and is anticipated to intensify with higher temperatures in the coming days.

The Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes Coldstream and surrounding areas, prohibited open fires and equipment and activities July 15; including Category 2 open fires, Category 3 open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns, and burn barrels or burn cages. This would also include flares.

Within the District of Coldstream boundaries, the discharge of fireworks or flares is expressly prohibited without a permit. Failure to comply with the provincial or local fire prohibitions can result in fines of up to $10,000.

To report a wildfire or burning violation, call 1-800-663-555 toll free of *5555 on your cell phone. Within Coldstream you can also call 911 to report suspected fire activity as well as the discharging of fireworks or flares.

