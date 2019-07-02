Caribbean comedian finding laughs in the Okanagan

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Randy Jernidier’s comedy career is off to a hot start.

The Caribbean comedian started performing in Kelowna in 2017 and returns to the Okanagan this weekend to host the Swipe Right Show at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge.

“I love performing in Kelowna. The crowd is always friendly and the comedians support each other,” Jernidier said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Simp’s Syrups finalist for Telus business contest

READ MORE: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you’ll want to see

Jernidier moved to Kelowna in 2016 on a basketball scholarship with UBC Okanagan and started performing comedy in 2017. He lost his scholarship after a year with the Heat, and remains focused on his comedy career with performing shows through the Okanagan, Vancouver, Montreal and San Francisco.

Coming from the French Island, Guadeloupe, Jernidier uses his unique past and perspective when performing.

“I use comedy to tell my island’s story,” he said.

READ MORE: Okanagan village newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

Jernidier coaches basketball during the day and makes his island’s stories come alive during the evenings.

“(He’s) rapidly growing as a crowd favourite,” said Kelowna Comedy founder Dave Kopp.

“He rocks the sage with his funny stories and high energy.”

Jernidier takes the stage at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge July 6.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
National park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen gets the go ahead
Next story
Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Just Posted

Tourism BC develops Destination Development Strategy for Highway 1 Corridor

Tourism BC recently created destination development strategies for different regions across the… Continue reading

Revelstoke teen musician releases first CD

Revelstoke born and raised Aza Deschamps released her first CD on Canada Day

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Letter to editor: Caribou protection clarification

Dear Editor, Just a clarification that the caribou protection strategy and interim… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 25 degrees

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Scheer pulls no punches in Okanagan door knocking

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer was door knocking in Penticton Tuesday

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

NHLer packed charity game raises $212,000 for Okanagan charity

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament brought the stars to the Okanagan

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

Four injured when man crashes stolen side-by-side into crowd at music festival near Princeton

Four people were seriously injured Sunday at a music festival near Princeton… Continue reading

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Caribbean comedian finding laughs in the Okanagan

Randy Jernidier started performing in 2017

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Most Read