Two new drafts aimed to help woodland caribou recovery were recently released. Stakeholders and the public have until April 26 to provide feedback. The province said they aim to have the plans finalized later this year. (Submitted)

Caribou plans could have big consequences for Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation

19 cut blocks have been approved in caribou habitat in Revelstoke area in the past five months

A local logging company said they want to be more involved with caribou recovery plans negotiations.

The Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation, which is owned by the City of Revelstoke, has a tree farm licence north of the city. The licence is 120,000 hectares in area.

The caribou plans could have vast economical consequences. According Mike Copperthwaite, general manager, up to 90 per cent of their licence is technically in caribou habitat.

Worst case scenario, said Copperthwaite, most of their licence would close, making it difficult to operate. Last year, the company provided the City of Revelstoke with $600,000 in dividends. And $300,000 the year prior.

Of the 120,000 hectares, 8,000 has already been put aside for caribou.

“We want to be a part of the solution,” said Copperthwaite.

Two new drafts aimed to help woodland caribou recovery were recently released. Stakeholders and the public have until April 26 to provide feedback. The province said they aim to have the plans finalized later this year. (Submitted)

After months of controversy, the B.C. government released two draft plans this month to protect endangered caribou in the province. The public can provide feedback on the drafts until April 26.

READ MORE: MLA for Revelstoke calls draft caribou plans ‘worrisome’

According to provincial figures, southern mountain herds have declined from 2,500 in the mid-1990s to 1,200 today.

Wilderness Committee, a non-profit environmental agency, recently released data that outlined 314 new cutblock approvals in the past five months. The cutblocks are in critical southern mountain caribou habitat, of which 19 are in the Revelstoke area.

“This proves that the province is not ready to stand up to logging companies,” said Charlotte Dawe, conservation and policy campaigner at Wilderness Committee.

The 19 cut blocks are in Columbia North, Columbia South, and Frisby-Boulder-Queest herd ranges. The 314 cutblocks cover almost 16,000 hectares, while the 19 near Revelstoke cover 444 hectares. However, that does not include new roads to access the cutblocks.

A recent study from the University of Alberta by researcher Jonah Keim found linear developments, such as roads, can be detrimental to caribou survival as they become travel corridors for wolves to access caribou.

Last May, federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna declared southern mountain caribou are facing “imminent threats” and immediate intervention was required.

If McKenna is not satisfied with B.C.’s plans to protect caribou, under the Species at Risk Act, the federal government could put in place an emergency order that could unilaterally close off caribou habitats and result in billions of dollars in economic loss, according to the B.C. government.

“The federal government needs to step in to save caribou,” said Dawe.

The complete caribou recovery plans should be released later this year.

READ MORE: Caribou maternity pen project nears its end by Revelstoke

In an email statement from Ministry of Forests, they said if the province was to protect the area the federal government describes as critical habitat, there would be a large loss of land access for industry/recreationalists without significant contributions to caribou recovery.

The ministry continued that most “core caribou habitat” is already protected from harvesting. Some areas approved for logging include salvaging dead trees due to mountain pine beetle and in some cases, cutting permits have been issued next to, not in, wildlife habitat areas or ungulate winter ranges.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Montreal judge rejects bid to save pit bull from euthanasia
Next story
Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Just Posted

Caribou plans could have big consequences for Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation

19 cut blocks have been approved in caribou habitat in Revelstoke area in the past five months

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny with a chance of clouds

Enjoy the sunshine, except in Salmon Arm

Summerland docks to be rebouilt again

Work expected to cost $118,875

Mountain biking and aerial adventures coming to Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Summer opening day is May 17 the new attractions come later in the summer

Revelstoke Adventure Park lands up for rezoning with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The board approved first reading at their last meeting

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

Salmon Arm dog killed by coyote snare within city limits

Owner questions use of snares near publicly accessible trails

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

South Okanagan woman who once lost everything finds her passion in giving back

Woman is overwhelmed by the kindness of others as she collects items for those in need

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

Steel nets 3 as Ducks hold off Canucks 5-4

Vancouver’s late comeback bid falls just short

Most Read