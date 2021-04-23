A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)

Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

A single case of infectious tuberculosis has been identified at Gladstone Secondary School in Vancouver.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday (April 22) after a student was diagnosed.

TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease, according to the CDC. It spreads through bacteria released in the air when an infected person talks, coughs, sings or sneezes.

The CDC told Black Press Media in an email that it’s working with the case and the Vancouver school board to identify persons who may have been exposed.

Only those who had close contact with the infected student are at risk for contracting TB, according to the CDC. They will be offered a test.

“The general school population is at very low risk of exposure,” the notice reads. “TB is not as infectious as other diseases and prolonged exposure is needed.”

Additional letters have also been sent to those staff and students who would benefit from screening.

As of February, there were 11 actives cases of TB identified in the province, according to CDC data.

Anyone who has been infected will be treated with antibiotics.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules
Next story
Major investor picks up Okanagan rental housing

Just Posted

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
Province unveils non-essential travel restrictions to stem COVID-19 transmission

Penalties can include a $575 fine, as highway signage will be placed at provincial highway border boundaries

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

There were 31 different categories. (Revelstoke Review)
See the winners of the Best of Revelstoke Awards 2021

More than 600 votes were cast

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

The Nk’Mip RV Park, owned and operated by Osoyoos Indian Band, has announced its plans to respect the new provincial travel restrictions announced April 23, 2021. (Nk’Mip RV Park / Facebook)
South Okanagan RV park cancels bookings for those outside local health area

Travel restrictions effective April 23 prohibit non-essential travel between local health boundaries

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

Vernon firefighters responded to a hedge fire Thursday, April 23, 2021 in Linear Park. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Hedge fire sparks Vernon neighbourhood concerns

Neighbours say the bench, where the fire was, is a constant area of concern

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

A photo posted to Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitter following his rally in Kelowna on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The photo shows him shaking hands with a Kelowna Mountie. (@chrissaccoccia1/Twitter)
Kelowna RCMP denies support for top anti-masker Chris Sky’s movement despite his claims

Following a Thursday evening rally, Chris “Sky” Saccoccia thanked cops for alleged support of his movement

Most Read