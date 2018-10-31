Case of slain Kelowna woman grows cold

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson a year after her death

One year after Russia Nicholson’s body was discovered in a Kelowna orchard, there is still very little known about her death.

Nicholson, who was five months pregnant when she was killed, was found near Cooper Road, at the start of October 2017. She had been left in plain view, just feet from the sidewalk, and RCMP immediately said the 23-year-old’s death was suspicious.

RELATED: Kelowna murder victim identified

Now, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey can only confirm that Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is continuing its investigation.

“There are no updates available at this time,” he said.

In July of this year, Nicholson’s family spoke to the Kelowna Capital News during the sixth annual Butterfly Effect hosted by the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

RELATED: Kelowna families honour the dead by releasing butterflies

The family was releasing 33 butterflies to find closure.

“We are trying to do something positive with her memory today, and it was a very tragic time for us,” Megan Nicholson, Russia’s cousin, said at the time.

“We are trying to make good memories together while we honour her, instead of coming together in sad times to remember her.”

According to friends of Nicholson she had a history with drugs, but she’d been sober for the better part of a year.

RELATED: Slain Kelowna woman to be celebrated tonight

In the immediate aftermath of the discovery of her body, Mounties asked for information that would allow them to patch together a picture of her last days.

Little information has been released since last November.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions
Next story
Salmon Arm and Neskonlith partner for wildfire protection funding

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, November 4, 1893 The new CPR time… Continue reading

Courthouse steps protest leads Sagmoen bail hearing in Vernon

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign raises $2,200 for food bank

The Smile Cookie campaign highlights not just the power of a smile,… Continue reading

The history of Halloween in Revelstoke

Halloween is widely celebrated in Revelstoke now, by both adults and children,… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP’s Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween only one day away the Revelstoke RCMP would like to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Spooky house

Summerland Halloween display features movie props and body parts

Salmon Arm and Neskonlith partner for wildfire protection funding

Joint applications first step in community-to-community approach to reduce fire risk

Case of slain Kelowna woman grows cold

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson a year after her death

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Fire access roads, water storage part of expanded emergency budget

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Most Read