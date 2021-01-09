(Loblaw Companies - Twitter)

Cases of COVID-19 recorded at Kelowna, Kamloops Loblaw stores

Two staff at Superstore in Kelowna tested positive Jan. 5

Cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at Loblaw Companies stores in the Okanagan region.

According to a regularly updated list by the company, cases of the virus have been recently confirmed among staff members at Real Canadian Superstore in Kelowna, and at Cain’s Your Independent Grocery in Kamloops.

At Superstore, located at 2280 Baron Rd., two team members tested positive on Jan. 5. The last days the employees worked were Dec. 28 and Dec. 31.

At Cain’s Independent, a team member tested positive on Jan. 8. The last day worked was Jan. 4.

Yesterday, Interior Health reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, plus three additional deaths.

READ MORE: 81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

To view the entire list of exposures at Loblaw Companies stores, click here.

This comes as seven more cases have been linked to Big White Ski Resort. Several more potential exposures have been noted for flights arriving into Kelowna.

READ MORE: Seven more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White Mountain cluster

READ MORE: More flights into Kelowna potentially exposed to COVID-19

READ MORE: COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Most Read