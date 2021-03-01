Cash box stolen from Lumby poutinerie

WTF broken into in broad daylight seven weeks after grand opening

Lumby’s WTF What the Fry was broken into Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, and the till was stolen around 9:30 a.m. (Facebook)

A Lumby business was hard hit after a man walked in and stole the till Friday morning.

WTF What the Fry, Lumby’s newest dining option on Vernon Street, shared pictures of the suspect on its social media page on Feb. 26, in hopes someone could identify the man wearing a grey hoodie, blue jacket, jeans and a green hat.

“It was devastating to find out that we were robbed today,” the post reads. “This man entered through the side door of the building and robbed WTF… We’re talking about during daylight with no regard, no shame and no care, robbed the small local business.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the suspect entered the building through an unlocked side door around 9:10 a.m. and stole a cash box.

“The theft occurred as an employee was preparing the business to open for the day and once the employee discovered the cash box was missing, they contacted police,” RCMP said. “Video surveillance from the location was reviewed and investigators have since identified a suspect in the theft.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact RCMP at 250-547-2151.

“We are just so happy no one was at the restaurant and no one got hurt in the process,” the restaurant owner said.

The restaurant opened its doors to serve Lumby on Jan. 9, 2021.

