Casino workers heading back to work

Employees at four Thompson-Okanagan casinos (Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna) end strike

  • Nov. 9, 2018 12:24 p.m.
  • News

After 19 weeks on strike, almost 700 employees working in the Gateway Casinos in the Thompson-Okanagan region are headed back to work.

The four-year deal includes an average 23.5 per cent wage increase over the life of the agreement and improved benefits – particularly for part-time workers.

“I am so impressed by the solidarity and courage of our members” said Stephanie Smith, president of the BCGEU. “They should be proud of what they achieved by sticking together throughout the bargaining process, especially over the past 19 weeks on the picket line.”

Casino workers are expected to go back to work over the weekends as operations resume to pre-strike levels.

“Our members are going back to work, which is great news,” Smith said. “But the ratification vote was close, which means there is more work to be done in all four of these workplaces. That work starts as soon as the picket lines come down.”

BCGEU represents staff spread across Gateway’s four casinos in the Thompson-Okanagan: Playtime Casino in Kelowna, Lake City Casino in Vernon, and Cascades Casinos in Kamloops and Penticton. BCGEU members work in table games, as slot attendants, cashiers, in the count room, kitchen, security, guest services and maintenance.

