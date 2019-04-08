(Left to right) Coun. Sue Heaton-Sherstibitoff, Coun. Maria McFadden, Coun. Florio Vassilikakis, CAO Chris Barlow, mayor Bruno Tassone, corporate services Tracy Butler, Coun. Cherryl Macleod, Coun. Dan Rye, Coun. Bergen Price.

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

A city councillor in Castlegar issued a public apology last week after a man made homophobic comments during a recent council meeting.

“At the Monday, April 1, council meeting, a gentleman stood up and made some very inappropriate homophobic comments, along with comments about the homelessness in our community,” Coun. Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff wrote in a statements to Black Press Media. She also posted about it on her Facebook page.

READ MORE: B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

“When I got home, I could not sleep as it really bothered me that not one of us on council or our staff intervened to tell him to sit down and be quiet – and for that I sincerely apologize. I should have said something – we should have all said something.”

At the end of the meeting, when people can ask questions about any topic, Richard Switzer approached the microphone and asked that the city not repaint the rainbow crosswalk when crews repaint one of the main roads.

“We don’t need it. The Christiain comunity in Castlegar does not want that in the city on the streets,” Switzer said, adding that city staff did not consult with the church when planning the project.

“Don’t patronize the homosexual community. They don’t need it. They don’t deserve it.”

He also made unrelated inappropriate comments about homeless people during the same period of the meeting.

Heaton-Sherstobitoff said she struggled with how to handle the comments at the time.

“I now know that to prevent these inappropriate statements from happening in the future, it has to be addressed head-on.”

She added she plans to bring a friend to the May 21 council meeting to provide a presentation to councillors and staff on how to be an inclusive and safe community.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery
Next story
From $8,000 in his underwear to a two-year probation term for a Kamloops man

Just Posted

Impaired driving for March in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP issued 17 impaired driving violations

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

April 5 marked the opening of a new exhibit at the Revelstoke… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight

Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou

PHOTOS:Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies KIJHL win

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrated their KIJHL Championship win with the community on… Continue reading

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

JUNO nominated Madison Violet to give intimate house concert

The duo will play at Tess’ House April 9

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

Casualties of the OD crisis remembered in Kelowna

“We’re sorry, we didn’t know what to do, or how to do it.”

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Temporary closures of two parks for flood restoration work

Sutherland Bay Park and Sarsons Park will be temporarily closed during April

Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

Offences alleged to have taken place in 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock

Most Read