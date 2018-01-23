The body found in the 1999 Honda Civic found burning on the side of Hwy 22 on Jan 14 has been identified. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

CASTLEGAR, B.C. — The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has identified the body found in a burnt-out vehicle on Jan 14. and confirmed that the death was a homicide.

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

The RCMP stated in a press release, “In order to further the investigation, we are releasing the name of the deceased.”

The findings were determined after a forensic examination and investigation in conjunction with the BC Coroners Service.

“The current findings indicate that this incident involves a targeted victim and does not reflect any increased safety risks to the public,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Police are seeking public assistance with the investigation. Members of the public with information are asked to call the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leaving a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Earlier in the week, police had acknowledged they had identified the owner of the vehicle but were refraining from releasing further information.

Moskaluk had stated to the Trail Times that police appreciate the concern, interest and curiosity into what is happening.

“We’re sensitive to that in a small community, this is something that doesn’t happen every day,” he added. “But first and foremost we have to look at the integrity of the investigation.”

Previous story
Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau
Next story
B.C. Liberals get one last prime-time pitch

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative has a new coordinator

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative is announcing the appointment of a new… Continue reading

Black ice warning in effect on highways around Revelstoke

Less than 5cm of snow expected in town

Columbia Basin Trust approves $870,000 in environmental grants

Local projects will include an environmental education initiative and a bear aware program

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

Grizzlies split weekend effort against Wranglers

Revelstoke remains first in the conference with 55 points

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

B.C. Liberals get one last prime-time pitch

Leadership campaign to be decided in Feb. 3 vote

Team chaplain reflects on time with Silverbacks

Kenny Toews served as a mentor and spiritual leader to the team for six seasons

Drawings connect autistic student with the world

Leifen Mitchell-Banks creates colourful cartoon characters at Salmon Arm Secondary.

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

‘Miraculous that nobody was killed’

Tanker full of aviation fuel involved in Highway 3 crash

Most Read