Cat found abandoned in 7-Eleven dumpster makes full recovery after anonymous donation

The North West Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid February

January wasn’t a great month for Latte the kitten.

In mid-January, the Northwest Animal Shelter (NWAS) in Smithers received a call the cat had been found inside of the dumpster next to the 7-Eleven.

According to NWAS adoption co-ordinator Nicole Murray injuries to the cat’s neck and head suggested she was likely thrown into the dumpster. “She had at the very least been locked inside,” said Murray.

READ MORE: Charity event for local shelter seeks to pair animals with furever homes

The RCMP were called in and brought the cat to Babine Animal Hospital where they could examine her closer. She needed a few X-rays and had some initial stiffness in her neck, however when word spread about what had happened Murray said it didn’t take long until someone stepped up.

“An anonymous donor must have seen the original found post and they went in to Babine and they covered the cost that she had incurred up to that point,” said Murray. The individual also threw in a little bit extra which will go towards a de-worming treatment and spay for Latte early this month.

She said the NWAS was extremely grateful for the donation and the response they received to the post surrounding the cat.

She added the NWAS will be keeping Latte in their care until around mid-February to give her time to recover from the procedure and to find out a little more about her personality.

But while she’s definitely used up one of her nine lives, one thing is for sure: this cat’s still got a latte love left to give.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges
Next story
Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler with cancer

Just Posted

Snow expected for Revelstoke

More than 10 cm is forecasted to fall by tonight

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Columbia Basin Trust hosting youth summit in April

They are looking for 14-18 year olds to attend

Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

Six athletes from the local club will be competing Feb. 20-23

Transportation Safety Board releases update on Field derailment investigation

The fatal derailment occured just over a year ago, killing three

Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler with cancer

Kelowna’s Jump2It hosted a fundraiser for Elara Isagawa

Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Queen and Princess LX kick off Vernon Winter Carnival

Cat found abandoned in 7-Eleven dumpster makes full recovery after anonymous donation

The North West Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Car veers off South Okanagan road and into pond

The incident occured near Okanagan Falls off Lakeside Road

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Michael Jordan signs MLB contract

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 7

Most Read